Philippine defence chief says acquisition of secondhand warships from Japan has been finalised

Philippine Secretary of National Defence Gilberto Teodoro Jr has confirmed that the Philippine and Japanese governments have finalised the agreement regarding Manila's acquisition of secondhand warships from the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).

Five of the JMSDF's six Abukuma-class destroyer escorts [not destroyers as frequently erroneously stated by other news outlets, –ed] have been selected for eventual hand-over to the Philippine Navy. The ships have been in Japanese service since 1989.

The Philippine News Agency quoted Mr Teodoro as saying that the administrative details of the vessels' hand-over are still being finalised while adding that the hand-over itself is, "already a done deal."