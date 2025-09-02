Palfinger to supply slipway systems for Japan's FFM-class frigates

Palfinger has once again been selected to supply its slipway systems for Japan’s FFM-class multirole frigates. The company previously delivered its slipway system technology for all twelve Mogami-class multirole frigates. The systems are designed to optimize the deployment and retrieval of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and boats during naval operations.

While maintaining visual similarities with the existing Mogami-class, the next generation of Japan’s FFM-class frigates marks an evolution in this naval design, featuring a hull that is 10 metres longer and one metre wider, according to Palfinger.