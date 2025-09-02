Palfinger to supply slipway systems for Japan's FFM-class frigates
Palfinger has once again been selected to supply its slipway systems for Japan’s FFM-class multirole frigates. The company previously delivered its slipway system technology for all twelve Mogami-class multirole frigates. The systems are designed to optimize the deployment and retrieval of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and boats during naval operations.
While maintaining visual similarities with the existing Mogami-class, the next generation of Japan’s FFM-class frigates marks an evolution in this naval design, featuring a hull that is 10 metres longer and one metre wider, according to Palfinger.
Following the selection of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as prime contractor, Palfinger has been named to supply the stern launch and recovery systems for the first five vessels of the new frigates, which are scheduled to be built between 2027 and 2036. The scope of the contract includes an updated version of the company's slipway system technology, adapted to meet the demands of the new FFM design.
Palfinger stated that its slipway systems eliminate the need for lifting, hooks, painter lines, and arrester wires, which reduces the risk of dangerous situations during launch and recovery operations. The company also said that the system increases efficiency and speed by simplifying operations and enabling single-operator use, which eliminates the need for manual support during launch and recovery.