Pakistan Navy seizes narcotics worth $970m in the Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Navy said on Wednesday it seized narcotics worth about $972 million in the North Arabian Sea in an operation with a Saudi-led task force.
The navy's PNS Yarmook, operating under the Saudi-led Combined Task Force of the Combined Maritime Forces, carried out the operation, the navy said in a statement.
Over a 48-hour period, PNS Yarmook conducted boarding operations on two dhows, neither of which were transmitting on automatic identification system (AIS) signal or displaying any external markings. Both were subsequently identified as having no nationality.
The crew boarded the first dhow and seized over two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $822 million on October 18.
Less than 48 hours later, the crew boarded a second dhow and seized 350 kilograms of ice worth $140 million, and 50 kilograms of cocaine worth $10 million.
"The narcotics were transported back to the ship for testing to confirm the contents and subsequently disposed of," said a Combined Maritime Forces statement.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad)