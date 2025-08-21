OPINION | Kim Jong-un builds destroyers his grandfather never could – to what ends?

When a warship capsized as it was being launched at a North Korean shipyard in May – the debacle watched by Chairman Kim Jong-un – it was easy to miss the main message. North Korea is pursuing its most ambitious naval modernisation project in years.

The capsized ship, righted a few weeks later, was the second Choe Hyon-class destroyer, the country’s biggest ever warship. North Korea aims to build a third destroyer by October 2026, with Kim pledging to deploy two additional Choe Hyon-class destroyers every year.