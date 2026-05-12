OPINION | India is building a navy of neighbours

An Indian warship sailed from Mumbai last month as part of an operation dubbed Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar. On board, in addition to the Indian crew were 38 personnel from 16 countries, for a deployment spanning the Maldives, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

This marked the second iteration of an initiative launched in 2025, with an expanded scope and a chance for New Delhi to intensify its regional outreach. The aim for IOS Sagar is to create a shared operational platform whose crew is itself a multilateral formation.

Participating personnel underwent preparatory training at the Indian naval training establishments under the Southern Command in Kochi. This covered seamanship practices, maritime security concepts and naval operations as well as training to standardise communication procedures and safety protocols before sailing together for the duration of the deployment.