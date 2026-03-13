OPINION | Ghost of Gallipoli: US warships cannot control the Strait of Hormuz

One factor should dominate global strategic policymaking today: that the Strait of Hormuz will re-open only with the consent of the Iranian Government. No amount of US naval power can either force passage or safeguard transit.

So, Raelene Lockhorst’s Strategist article on March 9 on the effect of its closure on Australia should be taken with deadly seriousness, now, by Australian policy makers.

On the surface, access through the Strait of Hormuz appears to be a naval challenge. And on the surface, the United States Navy has the upper hand. It has almost a fifth of its carrier fleet in the region—the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R Ford—plus a huge escort force.

The US military can eliminate all Iranian maritime activity. To date, it appears to have sunk 30 Iranian vessels.

But in naval doctrine, sea denial is one thing; sea control is quite another.