One killed in shooting incident on vessel under construction at Ingalls Shipbuilding's Mississippi facilities
USNI News reports that one person was killed in a shooting incident on board a warship under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding yard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Friday, August 22.
The shooting occurred on the morning (local time) of Friday when a 25-year-old male suspect opened fire on and fatally injured another individual on board the future US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jeremiah Denton.
Both the suspect and the deceased victim were workers in Ingalls Shipbuildings' painting department, Pascagoula Police Department Chief Terry Scott told USNI News. No other injuries have been reported.
Scott said that there had been a disagreement between the suspect and the victim but did not provide additional details.
After confirming that an active shooter was on-site, HII ordered a lockdown while issuing an alert to all employees present to seek shelter in place.
Pascagoula PD said it had the shooter in custody by 10:00. The lockdown was lifted 15 minutes later.
Investigators are working to determine how the suspect, who has since been charged with murder, was able to bring a gun into the shipyard despite the security measures in place.
Authorities said that the gun that was used in the fatal shooting has not yet been found.