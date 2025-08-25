One killed in shooting incident on vessel under construction at Ingalls Shipbuilding's Mississippi facilities

USNI News reports that one person was killed in a shooting incident on board a warship under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' (HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding yard in Pascagoula, Mississippi, on Friday, August 22.

The shooting occurred on the morning (local time) of Friday when a 25-year-old male suspect opened fire on and fatally injured another individual on board the future US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jeremiah Denton.