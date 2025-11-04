NVL unit begins production phase for ten naval vessels in Egypt

NVL Egypt, a subsidiary of NVL, has started the production phase for the PV43-M naval shipbuilding programme in Egypt. The company stated that production began in September, as per schedule.
The programme, for which NVL Egypt was selected as the main contractor in 2023, includes the construction of ten new naval vessels in cooperation with Alexandria Shipyard.
The ten vessels will be built entirely in Egypt, with technical support from the German parent company, NVL. The PV43-M vessels are designed for maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, and the protection of critical maritime infrastructure.
They will be capable of self-defence, anti-surface warfare, and joint operations. The vessels will also be equipped with advanced weapon systems in cooperation with European defence companies.
NVL said the programme is expected to significantly contribute to the development of Egypt’s national naval industry through the transfer of technology and the localisation of expertise.
Tim Wagner, CEO of NVL, stated, “We are proud of the trust placed in NVL Egypt by the Egyptian Government and the Egyptian Navy to deliver this important national project.” He added that NVL's role is planned to extend beyond shipbuilding to include long-term readiness, maintenance services, spare parts, training, and technical support.