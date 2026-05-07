Norway policy shift stalls missile supply for Malaysian naval ships

Malaysia's Defence Ministry said it will discuss with Norway a shift in Oslo's position regarding defence export approvals that has halted the supply of missiles intended for its naval combat ships, in the latest blow to the project.

In a statement on Thursday, Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed that the ministry holds a procurement contract with Norwegian defence firm Kongsberg Defence Aerospace for the supply of naval strike missile (NSM) guided missiles which are used to equip the country's littoral combat ships (LCS).

Kongsberg Defence Aerospace told Reuters export licensing decisions are handled by the Norwegian authorities and that it fully complies with all applicable regulations, adding that it remains committed to its long-term partnerships and activities in the region.