Norway and NHIndustries settle NH90 sub-hunting chopper dispute

Norway and a trio of European aerospace manufacturers agreed on Monday to settle mutual claims for damages after the NATO nation axed an order for delayed NH90 submarine-hunting helicopters, heading off a potentially awkward defence industry trial.

NHIndustries and owners Airbus, Leonardo and GKN Fokker agreed to pay 305 million euros ($356 million) on top of 70 million already paid and take back the mothballed helicopters and parts, the two sides said in a joint statement.

That is a fraction of the 2.86 billion euros Norway had claimed, part of which was meant to cover the cost of buying US-made replacements, but the companies agreed as part of the deal to drop their own damages claim for 730 million euros.