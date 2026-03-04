North Korea's Kim visits destroyer Choe Hyon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the destroyer Choe Hyon, KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim was there to learn about the state of the North Korean marines' ship operation training, and to evaluate and test the ship's performance and operational capability.

On the same day, a sea trial and missile test was also held so Kim could evaluate the maneuvering and offensive capabilities of the destroyer.

"The morale of the destroyer marines who carried out navigation tests with Comrade Kim Jong-un on their ships was high," said KCNA.