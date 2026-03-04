North Korea's Kim visits destroyer Choe Hyon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the destroyer Choe Hyon, KCNA reported on Thursday.
Kim was there to learn about the state of the North Korean marines' ship operation training, and to evaluate and test the ship's performance and operational capability.
On the same day, a sea trial and missile test was also held so Kim could evaluate the maneuvering and offensive capabilities of the destroyer.
"The morale of the destroyer marines who carried out navigation tests with Comrade Kim Jong-un on their ships was high," said KCNA.
"Comrade Kim Jong Un highly appreciated the ship's maneuverability that met the operational requirements and that the ship control system was excellently established.
"Comrade Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction with the smooth progress of all system-by-system tests for the operational commissioning of destroyers."
Kim said that the country must build two surface ships of the same or higher class every year during the new five-year plan period.
"The underwater and surface attack capabilities of our navy will grow rapidly," he said. "The nuclear armament of the navy is being carried out satisfactorily."