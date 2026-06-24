North Korea commissions its largest warship, Kim demands ten more of the same size

North Korea should build two warships as large as its 5,000-tonne Choe Hyon vessel every year in the next five years, leader Kim Jong Un said at a commissioning ceremony of a destroyer on Tuesday, according to state media KCNA.

Kim attended the ceremony held at the Nampho port in North Korea to celebrate the deployment of the new multipurpose destroyer Choe Hyon, KCNA reported.

The destroyer successfully completed military operational tests over the past 14 months, KCNA added. The country plans to deploy another 5,000-tonne destroyer named Kang Kon soon along with 10,000-tonne strategic warships, Kim said, according to the report.

Kang Kon was repaired last year after partially capsizing during a launch ceremony.