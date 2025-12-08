Noblis MSD awarded $45m US Navy engineering contract

Noblis MSD, a subsidiary of science and technology firm Noblis, has been awarded a $45 million contract to provide advanced engineering and cybersecurity services for the US Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD).
According to Noblis, the single-award, five-year agreement focuses on the evolution, modernisation, and sustainment of machinery control systems (MCS) and engineering control systems (ECS).
The scope covers the Navy’s surface vessel fleet, including LPD, LHD, and LHA amphibious ship classes, the new landing ship medium (LSM) programme, and Aegis Ashore facilities worldwide.
The contract encompasses software and hardware research and development (R&D), prototyping for next-generation technologies, and support for major hull, mechanical, and electrical (HM&E) modernisation programmes. It also includes in-service sustainment engineering initiatives at land-based test sites.
Glenn Hickok, President of Noblis MSD, stated, “This contract demonstrates our essential role in delivering the technological superiority the navy requires for its most critical control systems.”
The company noted that it has provided engineering services to these programmes since 2008.