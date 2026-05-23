New Zealand unveils defence boost for fleet and drones

New Zealand's government has allocated NZ$1.58 billion ($925 million) in new defence funding in its 2026 budget, with a strong focus on maritime security, including drone systems and fleet renewal, Defence Minister Chris Penk said on Saturday.

New Zealand's primary maritime combat capability is delivered through two Anzac-class frigates, HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana, commissioned in 1997 and 1999, respectively, with most ships in the fleet expected to reach the end of their design life by the mid-2030s.

The government in 2025 pledged to double defence spending to nearly two per cent within eight years as it works to improve the country's defence capability.