New Zealand Navy encountered Taiwan warship during strait transit last month

The New Zealand Navy's largest ship encountered a Taiwanese warship as it sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait last month, the country's armed forces said on Tuesday, as they published a rare picture of what happened.

The oiler HMNZS Aotearoa sailed from the South China Sea to the north Asian region via the Taiwan Strait on November 5, and was shadowed by seven different Chinese warships which maintained, "a safe and professional distance," the New Zealand Defence Force has previously said.