New Zealand expresses interest in Japan's Mogami-class stealth frigates

Japan's Kyodo News reports that the Government of New Zealand has expressed interest in acquiring a variant of the Mogami-class stealth frigates currently in service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).
Wellington's expression of interest in the ships was confirmed by Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of the Royal New Zealand Navy, in a recent meeting with Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani in Tokyo.
However, the two countries have so far not entered into any formal agreement regarding the possible purchase of the warships.
If the acquisition proceeds, New Zealand would become the second overseas operator of ships that utilise the Mogami-class' design after Australia.
The Royal Australian Navy is slated to receive its first of a planned 11 "upgraded Mogami" frigates in 2029 following completion at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). The first three frigates will be manufactured by MHI while the eight remaining ships will be built in Henderson in Western Australia.
The Mogami-class frigates were developed in response to the JMSDF's need for multi-role surface combatants to replace the Asagiri-class destroyers and Abukuma-class destroyer escorts that were originally designed in the 1980s.
The newer frigates have been configured to possess nearly similar capabilities as the Akizuki-class destroyers but with smaller crew complements and fewer missile launchers.
The frigates' missions include anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, and anti-submarine warfare. The ships will also be able to embark anti-submarine helicopters, rigid inflatable boats, and unmanned surface and underwater vehicles.