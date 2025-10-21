New Zealand expresses interest in Japan's Mogami-class stealth frigates

However, the two countries have so far not entered into any formal agreement regarding the possible purchase of the warships.

If the acquisition proceeds, New Zealand would become the second overseas operator of ships that utilise the Mogami-class' design after Australia.

The Royal Australian Navy is slated to receive its first of a planned 11 "upgraded Mogami" frigates in 2029 following completion at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). The first three frigates will be manufactured by MHI while the eight remaining ships will be built in Henderson in Western Australia.