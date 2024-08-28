New missile corvette delivered to Russian Navy
Russia's Zaliv Shipbuilding handed over a new guided-missile corvette to the Russian Navy in a ceremony in the city of Kaspiysk on Monday, August 26.
Amur, which was commissioned into Russian Navy service on the same day, belongs to the Project 22800 series, otherwise known as the Karakurt-class, designed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau. The ship will be operated by the Caspian Sea Fleet.
Like its Project 22800 sisters, Amur has a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a speed in excess of 30 knots. Armament includes Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship missiles, 76mm naval guns, a Pantsir-M close-in weapon system (CIWS) consisting of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), and 14.5mm machine guns.
The superstructure boasts low-observability features such as a stealth shape and an integrated mast that help reduce the corvette's radar signature. The electronics suite includes AESA fire control radars and a satellite communications station.