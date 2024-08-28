New missile corvette delivered to Russian Navy

Amur, which was commissioned into Russian Navy service on the same day, belongs to the Project 22800 series, otherwise known as the Karakurt-class, designed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau. The ship will be operated by the Caspian Sea Fleet.

Like its Project 22800 sisters, Amur has a length of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a displacement of around 800 tonnes, and a speed in excess of 30 knots. Armament includes Oniks and Kalibr anti-ship missiles, 76mm naval guns, a Pantsir-M close-in weapon system (CIWS) consisting of surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), and 14.5mm machine guns.