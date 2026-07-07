New amphibious vessels to be built under UK-Netherlands partnership

British and Dutch forces are set to be equipped with new amphibious transport ships under a new maritime partnership agreement.

Based on a Dutch design, the ships will be built in UK shipyards in collaboration with Dutch industry partners as part of a £2.4 billion (US$3.2 billion) deal.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said the new ships will form the core of a UK-Netherlands amphibious force, with each nation operating four vessels.