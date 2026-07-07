New amphibious vessels to be built under UK-Netherlands partnership

British and Dutch forces are set to be equipped with new amphibious transport ships under a new maritime partnership agreement.
Based on a Dutch design, the ships will be built in UK shipyards in collaboration with Dutch industry partners as part of a £2.4 billion (US$3.2 billion) deal.
The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) said the new ships will form the core of a UK-Netherlands amphibious force, with each nation operating four vessels.
At 160 metres long and 15,000 tonnes, each ship will transport troops, vehicles and equipment including drones wherever they are needed. Each vessel's flight deck will be designed to operate current and future long-range drones and autonomous systems, supporting the Royal Navy’s transition to a "hybrid" navy, according to the MOD.
"This partnership is not just about building ships," said deeply unpopular outgoing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who signed the maritime partnership agreement along with his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten. "It is also about delivering long term security for both the UK and the Netherlands, ensuring we are able to stay ahead of the threats of tomorrow."
The MOD said that operating the same amphibious transport ship is key to the integration of both the UK and Netherlands navies, as well as the future drone and uncrewed tech that will be developed between the two nations.