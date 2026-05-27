Netherlands readies minesweeper for potential post-war Strait of Hormuz role

The Netherlands will send a minesweeper to the Mediterranean Sea as part of NATO operations to allow a possible rapid deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, should a mission there be agreed once the Iran war ends, ministers said on Wednesday in a letter to parliament.
The minesweeper, departing this week, will be able to contribute to the NATO standing mine countermeasures group from mid-June, the letter from defence minister Dilan Yesligoz and foreign minister Tom Berendsen said.
They said preparations were under way for a possible Dutch role in ensuring safe shipping routes in the Persian Gulf region.
NATO chief Mark Rutte has said several countries are, "pre-positioning," logistical and other support such as minehunters and minesweepers near the gulf to be ready for any possible mission in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global waterway for oil and gas transport.
One option for the Dutch could be to deploy a combined team for search, diving and explosive ordnance disposal.
The letter also said the Netherlands was assessing whether it could contribute staff capacity to any international coalition involved in the mission.
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Alison Williams)