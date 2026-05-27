Netherlands readies minesweeper for potential post-war Strait of Hormuz role

The Netherlands will send a minesweeper to the Mediterranean Sea as part of NATO operations to allow a possible rapid deployment to the Strait of Hormuz, should a mission there be agreed once the Iran war ends, ministers said on Wednesday in a letter to parliament.

The minesweeper, departing this week, will be able to contribute to the NATO standing mine countermeasures group from mid-June, the letter from defence minister Dilan Yesligoz and foreign minister Tom Berendsen said.

They said preparations were under way for a possible Dutch role in ensuring safe shipping routes in the Persian Gulf region.