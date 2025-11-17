Navantia and Thales partner to modernise Royal Thai Navy vessels

Navantia and Thales have entered into a partnership agreement to support the modernisation of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) fleet.

Under the partnership, Thales will supply three identification friend or foe (IFF) systems for the modernisation of two Pattani-class offshore patrol vessels (OPV), the HTMS Pattani and HTMS Narathiwat, and the upgrade of the HTMS Chang landing platform dock (LPD).