Navantia and Thales partner to modernise Royal Thai Navy vessels

Navantia and Thales have entered into a partnership agreement to support the modernisation of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) fleet.
Under the partnership, Thales will supply three identification friend or foe (IFF) systems for the modernisation of two Pattani-class offshore patrol vessels (OPV), the HTMS Pattani and HTMS Narathiwat, and the upgrade of the HTMS Chang landing platform dock (LPD).
Navantia, which was awarded the modernisation contracts for these vessels earlier in 2025, will carry out the integration. This marks the first cooperation between the two companies in Thailand.
The IFF systems work with radar systems to securely identify detected objects and help distinguish friendly forces from potential threats, preventing "friendly fire" incidents.
Thales will provide an IFF interrogator for medium and long-range surveillance and a transponder for integration into the vessels' existing radars and combat management systems.
Jose Ignacio Navas, Commercial Director for Asia at Navantia, stated that the partnership, "reaffirms Navantia’s commitment to…supporting the strategic needs of the RTN".
Nicolas Bernardin, Country Director for Thales in Thailand, said, “We aim to bring new life into the sensor suites of the HTMS Pattani, HTMS Narathiwat and the HTMS Chang...we are proud to partner Navantia in this project to ensure Thailand’s maritime superiority.”