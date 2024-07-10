Naval shipbuilder breaks ground on new assembly facility in Alabama

Naval shipbuilder Austal USA started construction of its newest assembly facility at the company's waterfront site in Mobile, Alabama. The infrastructure expansion, which will be to the south of Austal USA’s current waterfront site, will include a new assembly building, waterfront improvements, and a new shiplift system.

The project is scheduled to be complete and fully operational by summer of 2026. The construction of this new building and waterfront support area continues the expansion Austal USA began in March 2021 with the groundbreaking of the steel panel line.