NATO navies launch Exercise Sea Breeze in UK

Exercise Sea Breeze 26-2 commenced in Portland, UK, earlier this week with naval forces from various NATO and non-NATO member countries participating.

Naval forces from Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, France, Georgia, Greece, Japan, Latvia, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States are all participating.

The second iteration of Sea Breeze 26 will be focused on mine countermeasures (MCM) and will take place from July 13 to 24. Participating forces will conduct minehunting operations utilising MCM vessels, explosive ordnance disposal teams, dive and salvage operations, unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vessels..