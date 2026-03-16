Multinational navies begin Exercise Kakadu transit to Sydney

Command teams from six nations met at HMAS Coonawarra in Darwin to conduct harbour briefings for Exercise Kakadu on March 16. The combined task group comprises one Australian and five international fleet units scheduled to transit together from Darwin to Sydney Harbour.

Led by the Australian landing ship dock HMAS Choules, the group includes vessels from India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. These maritime integration training scenarios will take place as the ships navigate through Australian waters, the Royal Australian Navy reported.

During the transit, the participating navies will conduct serials aimed at strengthening collective readiness and interoperability. Captain Darin MacDonald, the Commander of the Australian Maritime Task Group, mentioned that the briefings were vital for the safe and timely execution of the voyage.