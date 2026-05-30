Minister: New Zealand aiming for steady rises in defence spending

New Zealand is aiming for "smooth and steady" rises in defence expenditure to meet its target of spending two per cent of GDP on the military within eight years, its new defence minister said on Friday.

Chris Penk said there might be peaks and troughs amid the acquisition of new weapons and platforms but the overall aim was to nearly double New Zealand's military spending as it sought to boost defence capabilities.

"As much as possible, it's our intention to have a smooth and steady upward trajectory to two per cent," Penk told Reuters in Singapore ahead of the opening of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's largest defence meeting.