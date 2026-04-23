Maintenance works on Royal Navy aircraft carrier completed in Scotland

Babcock has returned the Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth to active service after finishing a planned maintenance programme at its Rosyth, Scotland facility.
The company stated that the project involved thousands of hours of engineering work to inspect and enhance critical systems including propulsion and stabilisation.
This maintenance period represented the fourth dry docking of a Queen Elizabeth-class vessel at the site within seven years. At 65,000 tonnes, these carriers, which include HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, are the largest warships operated by the Royal Navy.
Managing Director of Marine Programmes, Phil Craig, remarked, “This programme of work ensures that the carrier continues to meet the operational demands placed upon her.”
He added that the availability and capability of aircraft carriers are "significant" during times of increasing global uncertainty.
Babcock reported that the carrier will shortly begin a period of sea trials before returning to front-line duties with the Royal Navy.