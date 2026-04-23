Maintenance works on Royal Navy aircraft carrier completed in Scotland

Babcock has returned the Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth to active service after finishing a planned maintenance programme at its Rosyth, Scotland facility.

The company stated that the project involved thousands of hours of engineering work to inspect and enhance critical systems including propulsion and stabilisation.

This maintenance period represented the fourth dry docking of a Queen Elizabeth-class vessel at the site within seven years. At 65,000 tonnes, these carriers, which include HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, are the largest warships operated by the Royal Navy.