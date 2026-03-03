Macron: France sending aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to Mediterranean

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France was sending its aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to the Mediterranean and working to build a coalition that would help secure maritime traffic imperiled by the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

In a televised address to the nation, the deeply unpopular Macron said that action needed to be taken with the Strait of Hormuz closed and the Suez Canal and Red Sea shipping routes threatened by the widening conflict. "We have economic interests to protect, because oil prices, gas prices and the international trade situation are being profoundly disrupted by this war.," Macron said.

He said France had also sent a frigate to Cyprus and had shot down drones in the skies above its gulf allies.

Rafale jets were among the assets being used.