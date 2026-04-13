Louisiana builder completes deliveries of initial batch of 40-foot patrol boats to US Navy

Louisiana-based Metal Shark Boats has successfully completed production of the US Navy’s 40-foot (12-metre) patrol boat (40PB) flight I program.
The 40PB program was launched to deliver a modern, purpose-built platform capable of addressing evolving maritime security threats.
Following a competitive selection process, Metal Shark was awarded the prime contract in 2017 for the design and production of the first flight of vessels.
After completion of rigorous design reviews, Metal Shark delivered two first-article vessels, which underwent extensive navy testing and evaluation. Incorporating feedback from these trials, the platform was refined into its final production configuration.
Full-rate production was authorised in 2020, with more than 45 vessels initially ordered.
Over the course of the program, Metal Shark produced a total of 57 vessels for the US Navy. The company said execution of the contract spanned significant global and operational challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the diversion of early production vessels to support US efforts abroad.
With flight I now complete, Metal Shark is currently under contract to produce the next generation of 40PB vessels under the flight II program.