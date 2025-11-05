Leonardo DRS and Hofmann Engineering to explore naval propulsion partnership

Leonardo DRS and Australian company Hofmann Engineering have announced their intent to form a strategic partnership to pursue advanced allied navy propulsion needs. The collaboration also aims to open capacity to accelerate US Navy ship and submarine production.

Under a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two companies will combine their expertise. The companies said the partnership will build on Leonardo DRS’s experience in designing high-performance electric drive and hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, and Hofmann Engineering’s large, precision manufacturing and fabrication experience.