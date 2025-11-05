Leonardo DRS and Hofmann Engineering to explore naval propulsion partnership

Leonardo DRS and Australian company Hofmann Engineering have announced their intent to form a strategic partnership to pursue advanced allied navy propulsion needs. The collaboration also aims to open capacity to accelerate US Navy ship and submarine production.
Under a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two companies will combine their expertise. The companies said the partnership will build on Leonardo DRS’s experience in designing high-performance electric drive and hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, and Hofmann Engineering’s large, precision manufacturing and fabrication experience.
Jon Miller, a senior vice president at Leonardo DRS, stated, “We are excited about a partnership with Hofmann Engineering in an effort to identify new and emerging opportunities to deliver critical naval propulsion capabilities and further secure the supply chain for US ship production.”
Karl Hofmann, Director of Operations at Hofmann Engineering, added that the MOU is a major milestone of, “the trajectory of Australia’s sovereign capability, strengthening the AUKUS bond and strategic partnership between the US and Australia.”
According to Leonardo DRS, the strategic partnership is expected to focus on joint research, system integration, and the evolution of electric and hybrid propulsion, and steam turbine systems.
The collaboration also aims to strengthen the AUKUS alliance by, "enhancing US supply chain resilience and building Australia’s industrial capacity," to support the next generation of Royal Australian Navy vessels.