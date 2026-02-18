Lawmakers to review Uruguay Government's cancellation of patrol ship deal with Spanish builder

A commission within the Uruguayan Senate will examine an order for two patrol vessels that was recently cancelled by the Uruguayan Government.

The panel consisting of one minority and two majority lawmakers will conduct a review of the details of the now-terminated contract between the government and Spain's Cardama Shipyard.

The review will commence on Wednesday, February 18. Within 48 hours, the panel must issue a recommendation stating whether there is still a need to establish a formal investigative commission.