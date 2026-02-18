Lawmakers to review Uruguay Government's cancellation of patrol ship deal with Spanish builder

A commission within the Uruguayan Senate will examine an order for two patrol vessels that was recently cancelled by the Uruguayan Government.
The panel consisting of one minority and two majority lawmakers will conduct a review of the details of the now-terminated contract between the government and Spain's Cardama Shipyard.
The review will commence on Wednesday, February 18. Within 48 hours, the panel must issue a recommendation stating whether there is still a need to establish a formal investigative commission.
The contract between the Uruguayan Government and Cardama, which was signed in December 2023 during the administration of then-President Luis Lacalle Pou, had called for the construction of two offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) for a total cost equivalent to US$92 million.
In October last year, however, the government said that it would terminate the contract due to alleged fraud as indicated by contractual breaches and by irregularities in securing the financial guarantees required for the vessels' construction.
One investigation found that the guarantor was in liquidation at the time, raising fears that the organisation was a shell company.
Incumbent Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, who confirmed late last week that the contract with Cardama would be terminated, said that the government is now taking steps to "recover state assets."
Mr Orsi added that revised plans for the OPV procurement call for its resumption under a new process.