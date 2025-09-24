Kongsberg Maritime to supply refuelling systems for Portuguese naval vessels

According to a statement released by Kongsberg, the ships will each measure 137 metres in length and displace 11,000 tonnes. They will have a top speed of 18 knots and endurance of up to 90 days.

Capacity will include accommodation for about 100 personnel, transport space for 20 light tactical armoured vehicles, and facilities for air defence, helicopter operations, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The statement remarked that the contract represents STM’s first delivery of naval vessels to a European Union and NATO member state. It is the second time STM and Kongsberg Maritime have collaborated.