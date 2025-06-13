Kim Jong Un lauds restored destroyer, says more to be built

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended on Thursday the launching ceremony of a warship that had been damaged upon its first attempt to launch, state media KCNA said on Friday.

Satellite images had shown ongoing repairs of the 5,000-ton destroyer that had partially capsized in May, after Kim called the accident a "criminal act" and ordered its restoration before a party meeting in June.

"The ship, which was greeted with the glory of receiving the first military order from the supreme commander, was filled with enthusiasm for combat," said KCNA.