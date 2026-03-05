Keel laid for US Navy's 16th San Antonio-class amphibious ship

Huntington Ingalls Industries' Ingalls Shipbuilding division authenticated and laid the keel of the US Navy's 16th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock (LPD) in a ceremony on Tuesday, March 3.

Named after Pennsylvania's largest city, the future USS Philadelphia will be able to support embarking, transporting, and landing US Marines and their equipment by conventional landing craft (LCU) or air-cushioned landing craft (LCAC).

The LPD will be fitted with a well deck that can accommodate either one LCU or two LCACs, and the ship's capabilities will be further enhanced by its flight deck and hangar, enabling her to operate a variety of helicopters as well as the MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.