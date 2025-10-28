Naval Ships

Keel laid for new Turkish Navy fast attack craft

Keel-laying ceremony for the Turkish Navy's first national fast attack craft, October 27, 2025
Keel-laying ceremony for the Turkish Navy's first national fast attack craft, October 27, 2025STM Defence
Turkish defence shipbuilder STM has laid the keel of a new fast attack craft ordered by the Turkish Navy.

The vessel will be the first example in a new class of warships officially designated as "national fast attack craft" (NFAC). Its missions will include anti-surface warfare and air defence in shallow and offshore waters.

Upon completion, the NFAC will have an LOA of 68 metres, a moulded beam of 9.34 metres, a displacement of 700 tons, and accommodation for 36 crewmembers. Four diesel engines driving waterjets will deliver a top speed of over 39 knots, a cruising speed of 20 knots, and a range of 800 nautical miles.

The vessel will also boast a small radar cross-section and armament consisting of a 76mm naval gun, Atmaca surface-to-surface missiles and two 12.7mm machine guns fitted on remotely controlled weapon stations.

The electronics will include a 3D surveillance radar, a combat management system, and an infrared search sensor.

