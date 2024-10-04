Keel laid for future Portuguese Navy drone-carrying support ship

Upon completion, the MPSS will have a length of 107 metres and 650 square metres of clear deck space, allowing for the transport of up to 12 TEUs. The deck space can also be used to house mission-specific modular systems such as hospitals, hyperbaric chambers, and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) equipment, as required.

The MPSS can be operated as a carrier ship for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as well as manned helicopters and boats. To facilitate oceanic exploration and research, the vessel will also feature laboratory facilities and accommodation for scientific personnel.