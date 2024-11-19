Keel laid for future Indonesian Navy frigate

The frigate will comply with Lloyd's Register's naval rules and that it will be the largest surface warship to be built in Indonesia. Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 138.7 metres, a displacement of 5,700 tonnes, and a diesel propulsion system that will deliver speeds of up to 28 knots.

The frigate is the second and final vessel in the Fregat Merah Putih ("Red and White Frigate") class, as the frigates will be known in Indonesian Navy service. Their armament will include anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, a 57mm naval gun, two 40mm naval guns, and 12.7mm machine guns.

Each frigate will also boast a combat management system.