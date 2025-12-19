Japan's fifth Awaji-class minesweeper floated out

Upon completion, the FRP-hulled Kerama will have an LOA of 67 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of 2.7 metres, a depth of 5.2 metres, a displacement of 690 tonnes, and a crew of 50. Two 1,640kW diesel engines will drive propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 14 knots.

The dimensions make the Awaji-class ships the largest FRP-hulled minesweepers currently in active service with the JMSDF. FRP was selected for the Awaji-class ships' hulls due to its lower weight, its improved resistance to corrosion, and its reduced magnetic signature.