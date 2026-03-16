Japanese yard floats out new naval patrol vessels

Japan Marine United launched two new offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) at its shipyard in Yokohama on Friday, March 13.

The future JS Hinoki and JS Sugi (pictured) are the third and fourth OPVs to be built under the Sakura-class. Both ships will be delivered to the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) upon completion.

The JMSDF will welcome a total of 12 Sakura-class OPVs into service. Hinoki, Sugi, and earlier sister JS Sakura and JS Tachibana are scheduled to be commissioned into service by the first quarter of 2027.