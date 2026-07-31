Japanese firm to supply sonar systems for Australia's new frigates

Japanese equipment manufacturer OKI has signed a contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to supply towed passive sonar systems and related equipment for Australia's new frigate programme.

The agreement covers equipment for the first three vessels in a planned fleet of 11 frigates being acquired by the Australian Government.

In August 2025, the Australian Government selected Japan's upgraded 06FFM frigate, an enhanced version of the Mogami-class design, for the country's general purpose frigate programme.