Japan receives second radar shipset for Aegis warships

Lockheed Martin provided the Japan Ministry of Defence with a second shipment of radar equipment for its Aegis system equipped vessel programme. The delivery of the AN/SPY-7(V)1 shipset was conducted through Mitsubishi Corporation under a direct commercial sale agreement.

This latest transfer follows the completion of the first radar shipment in June 2025.

Lockheed Martin noted that full system integration and testing for the second shipset will occur before final delivery to Japan to mitigate integration risks.