Japan receives second radar shipset for Aegis warships

Lockheed Martin provided the Japan Ministry of Defence with a second shipment of radar equipment for its Aegis system equipped vessel programme. The delivery of the AN/SPY-7(V)1 shipset was conducted through Mitsubishi Corporation under a direct commercial sale agreement.
This latest transfer follows the completion of the first radar shipment in June 2025.
Lockheed Martin noted that full system integration and testing for the second shipset will occur before final delivery to Japan to mitigate integration risks.
The Japan Ministry of Defence reported that both vessels are on track for commissioning in the 2027 and 2028 fiscal years. Chandra Marshall, Vice President of Multi-Domain Combat Solutions at Lockheed Martin, indicated that the speed of the delivery timeline reflects the scalability of the radar technology.
The radar system is designed to detect and track targets to improve the effectiveness of naval forces. The US and other international partners have also selected the solid-state technology for their respective fleets.
Lockheed Martin said these Aegis system equipped vessels are intended to strengthen defence capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific.