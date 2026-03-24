Japan combines surface combatants and minesweepers under unified command

The Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) has formally abolished its Fleet Escort Force (FEF) to allow the establishment of a new command known as the Fleet Surface Force (FSF).

The FEF, which had been active since 1961, has now made way for the FSF, which will have overall command of all JMSDF surface combatants and mine countermeasures (MCM) vessels.

The escort flotillas under the FEF have been replaced with three surface warfare groups, each of which has an aircraft-carrying multi-role cruiser (CVM) (formerly helicopter destroyer) as its flagship along with Aegis guided-missile destroyers and general-purpose destroyers.