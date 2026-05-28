Japan and Philippines look to swap military secrets for arms exports, including warships

Japan and the Philippines said on Thursday they would begin talks on an agreement to share classified information to allow Tokyo to step up transfers of military equipment to Manila, including warships.

Tokyo and Manila have been steadily upgrading defence and security ties in response to China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and around Taiwan. Japan recently scrapped longstanding restrictions on combat equipment exports, a change expected to benefit the Philippines.

"In order to respond to the increasingly severe strategic environment in the region, we will continue to deepen cooperation with the Philippines," Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a press announcement in Tokyo with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after they agreed to elevate ties to a "comprehensive and strategic partnership."