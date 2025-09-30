Italy and Greece sign preliminary deal for transfer of two naval ships

Italy and Greece have signed a preliminary agreement for the transfer of two naval units from the Italian Navy to the Hellenic Navy, with shipbuilder Fincantieri acting as the facilitator. The agreement was signed on September 29.

The deal will be subject to customary approvals. According to Fincantieri, it will also include a support package to be managed by the company. The two vessels, which remain in service with the Italian Navy, are expected to be replaced by new orders in the future.