Italian shipbuilder inks corvette construction MOUs with Croatian counterparts

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has entered into two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with Croatian counterparts Brodotrogir Cruise and Iskra Shipyard as part of Fincantieri's participation in the naval acquisition program for two multi-role corvettes (MRC) promoted by the Ministry of Defence of Croatia.
Fincantieri said the MOUs aim to combine its shipbuilding experties with the established capabilities of Croatian partners. The MOUs are part of Fincantieri’s broader approach to international markets, based on the development of long-term industrial partnerships and on the transfer and consolidation of skills, technologies and know-how at local level.
In Croatia, this approach is aimed at strengthening the national shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem through enhanced industrial cooperation and localisation opportunities.
Fincantieri said the agreements will provide a framework for exploring cooperation in the design, engineering and construction of naval vessels in support of Fincantieri’s proposal for the MRC program.
The Croatian Navy is in the process of acquiring corvettes to complement its existing surface warships, which are mostly smaller patrol boats and missile boats. These older vessels are limited to littoral operations as they lack the range necessary for operating beyond the Adriatic Sea.