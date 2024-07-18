Italian Navy's seventh Thaon di Revel-class patrol ship floated out

Deck space will be available for an 11-metre-long rigid inflatable boat (RIB) that the crew can use for at-sea interceptions and boardings. The RIB will be deployed into and recovered from the water via davits or a stern ramp.

A combined diesel and gas turbine (CODAG) propulsion driving two controllable-pitch propellers will allow the PPA to reach a speed of 32 knots while low-speed sailings will utilise onboard electric motors. The armament will meanwhile include 76mm and 127mm naval guns, a 25mm close-range defence autocannon, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship/land attack missiles, and torpedoes.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica will provide an array of guidance systems, a combat management system, radars, a cockpit-style integrated navigation management system that can be operated by only two crewmembers, an infrared search and track (IRST) sensor, a fire control system, identification friend or foe (IFF) antennae, and an advanced sonar that can detect divers and underwater saboteurs.