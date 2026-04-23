Italian defence firms contracted to upgrade navy warships

Fincantieri and Leonardo have signed a contractual agreement with the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation - Executive Administration (OCCAR-EA) to upgrade the Italian Navy's PPA frigates to a full combat system configuration.

Under the terms of the agreement, "light" and "light plus" versions of the multipurpose combat ship will receive adaptations to reach the "full combat system" standard. Fincantieri stated its share of the activities is valued at approximately €62 million ($66 million).

The project includes the introduction of advanced capabilities in the cyber defence domain for the fleet. These activities will involve vessels that have already been delivered as well as units currently being outfitted or under construction.