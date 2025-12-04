Italian-Bahraini partnership to explore opportunities in naval and offshore shipbuilding

Under the memorandum of understanding, Fincantieri and ASRY will jointly evaluate opportunities for the design and construction of military surface vessels up to 80 metres in length, intended for use by the Royal Bahrain Naval Force and the Coast Guard.

The partnership will also explore the design and construction of offshore vessels of similar size, as well as the execution of export contracts in the Gulf area.

The agreement also includes maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for military, commercial, and offshore vessels, as well as the exchange of know-how in naval design and production process optimisation.