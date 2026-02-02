Iran’s supreme leader says US attack would escalate into regional war

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that if the US attacked Iran it would become a regional conflict, state media reported on Sunday, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The US has built up its naval presence in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran with intervention if it did not agree to a nuclear deal or failed to stop killing protesters.

"(Trump) regularly says that he brought ships (...) The Iranian nation shall not be scared by these things, the Iranian people will not be stirred by these threats," Khamenei said.

"We are not the initiators and do not want to attack any country, but the Iranian nation will strike a strong blow against anyone who attacks and harasses them."

Both Tehran and Washington have signalled a possible resumption of talks to reach a deal as tension mounted in the Gulf, with Tehran saying it is ready for "fair" negotiations that do not seek to curtail its defensive capabilities.

Trump told reporters on Saturday that Iran was “seriously talking” with Washington, hours after Tehran's top security official Ali Larijani said on social media that arrangements for negotiations were underway.