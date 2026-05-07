Iran conflict bolsters BAE Systems as earnings growth hits targets

BAE Systems said on Thursday it was on track to meet forecasts for earnings growth of nine per cent to 11 per cent this year, as the Iran war kept orders flowing into Britain's biggest defence contractor.

The company, which makes Typhoon fighter jets, nuclear submarines and warships in Britain, and provides its biggest customer, the US, with space and satellite equipment, combat vehicles, and munitions, said it had had a strong start to 2026.

"Around the world, security threats continue to grow, leading governments to increase defence spending," the company said in its statement.