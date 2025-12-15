IperionX and Carver Pump to produce titanium components for US Navy

US-based titanium supplier IperionX has secured a project with Carver Pump Company to accelerate the production of titanium components for US Navy shipbuilding. Carver Pump has placed an initial purchase order valued at approximately $100,000 for four prototype titanium pump impellers.

IperionX will manufacture the components using titanium metal powder from its facility in Virginia. The project aims to address supply chain constraints associated with traditional casting methods, where lead times can exceed 12 months. IperionX stated that its process is expected to produce each component in less than one week.