Indonesian Navy receives new patrol ship from Italian yard

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has delivered the multipurpose combat ship KRI Prabu Siliwangi to the Indonesian Navy at its shipyard in Muggiano on December 22, 2025.
The vessel is the second of two units built for Indonesia, following the delivery of the sister ship KRI Brawijaya in July.
Fincantieri stated that these ships represent the largest and most technologically advanced combat units in the Indonesian fleet.
The multipurpose combat ship class is based on the Italian pattugliatore polivalente d'altura (PPA) offshore patrol vessel design. It is designed for a range of missions, including frontline combat, maritime patrol, rescue, and civil protection.
The KRI Prabu Siliwangi has an overall length of 143 metres and can reach speeds exceeding 31 knots. The vessel is equipped to operate high-speed rigid hull inflatable boats via a lateral crane or a stern hauling ramp.
It is operated by a crew of 171 personnel and features a combined diesel and gas turbine propulsion plant alongside an electric propulsion system.